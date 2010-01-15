Bears hire Tice to coach offensive line

The Chicago Bears have signed former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Tice to be the team's offensive line coach.
Tice, whose signing was announced Friday, spent the last four years in Jacksonville as the Jaguars assistant head coach. He oversaw tight ends the last three seasons.
"I've had a chance to compete against Mike for a lot of years and I always thought he did a great job with the offensive line," Bears coach Lovie Smith told the team's official Web site. "Mike has a presence about him, and his record speaks for itself."
Before arriving in Jacksonville, Tice spent 14 seasons with the Vikings as a player and coach. After playing tight end from 1992 to 1995, he worked as tight ends coach in 1996 and offensive line coach from 1997-2001, before being promoted to head coach.
"You pick up the [Bears] media guide and you have a chance to look at what you're getting yourself into and you see all the Hall of Famers and you see the tradition and you remind yourself, 'I was in that division. I remember all that,'" Tice told Chicagobears.com. "I was really excited about that when I got into town."
In Tice's first two seasons as a Jaguars assistant, the team's rushing attack gained 2,541 yards in 2006 and 2,391 yards in 2007.
