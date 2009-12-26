Bears' Hester questionable to return from strained calf vs. Vikings

Published: Dec 26, 2009 at 09:42 AM

Chicago Bears receiver Devin Hester is questionable to return Monday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing two games with a strained left calf.

Hester practiced on a limited basis this week for the first time since he was injured against St. Louis on Dec. 6.

Punter Brad Maynard did not practice Saturday and is also questionable with a left groin injury. Also questionable are defensive end Gaines Adams with an ankle and safety Al Afalava with a knee.

Safety Kevin Payne is doubtful with an ankle injury.

The Vikings listed defensive tackle Pat Williams (elbow) as questionable after he took part in limited portions of practice all week. Guard Steve Hutchinson was limited in practice for the third straight day due to a shoulder injury, but was listed as probable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

