Bears have positive outlook for Knox following back surgery

Published: Dec 19, 2011 at 04:28 AM

If there ever was any question, Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith confirmed Monday that wide receiver Johnny Knox won't return this season following back surgery that the team deemed successful.

The Bears announced that Knox was out of surgery on Monday afternoon and that his football future prognosis remains good following the procedure. Knox was placed on season-ending injured reserve, and there is no timetable for his return to the field.

Knox underwent surgery to stabilize his veterbra following the back injury he suffered during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"If you look at it, it was a brutal hit that he took," Smith said during his weekly news conference.

Smith reiterated the positive outlook the team initially had for Knox, saying he doesn't believe it's a career-ending injury.

"He's out, of course, this year, (but) looking to the future, it looks bright for him," Smith added. "We're encouraged by that."

According to the Chicago Tribune, Knox faces a three- to four-month recovery if the surgery is successful. Knox cracked the LI facet joint, according to the report, which are paired joints that connect the bones that align to make up the spine.

The Bears also announced safety Chris Conte (foot, ankle) was placed on injured reserve after he was injured against the Seahawks. The team promoted wide receiver Max Komar, linebacker Thaddeus Gibson and running back Armando Allen from the practice squad to the active roster.

