Bears' Harris questionable, Packers' Zombo out for showdown

Chicago Bears safety Chris Harris, who has been battling a hip injury, is questionable for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.
Harris sustained a hip pointer during last Sunday's divisional playoff victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He is tied for the Bears' lead in interceptions with five and said after the game that he would play against the Packers, but he only practiced for the first time on a limited basis Friday.
Harris, the only player listed on the Bears' injury report, said again Friday that he's "definitely playing" and is feeling "a lot" better.
For the Packers, starting rookie linebacker Frank Zombo has been ruled out with a knee injury. He stepped into the lineup for good in Week 8 after injuries landed four others on injured reserve, sustained a knee injury during a Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions and hasn't played since.
Offensive lineman Jason Spitz (calf) was the only Packers player listed as questionable Friday on the final injury report. He didn't practice Friday.
The Packers had 10 players listed as probable, including six starters -- defensive ends Cullen Jenkins (calf) and Ryan Pickett (ankle), linebackers Clay Matthews (shin) and A.J. Hawk (knee), cornerback Charles Woodson (toe) and offensive tackle Chad Clifton (knee).
Clifton and Hawk first appeared on the Packers' injury report Friday. They were both limited in practice.
The others listed as probable were linebacker Diyral Briggs (ankle), running back John Kuhn (shoulder), cornerback Pat Lee (hip) and linebacker Eric Walden (shoulder).
