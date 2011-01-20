Bears' Harris, Packers' Zombo are starters who don't practice

Defensive starters Chris Harris of the Chicago Bears and Frank Zombo of the Green Bay Packers didn't participate in practice Thursday, three days before Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
Harris, a safety who tied for the Bears' lead in interceptions with five, sustained a hip pointer during last Sunday's divisional playoff victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He said after the game that he would play against the Packers, but he hasn't practiced this week.
Zombo, a rookie linebacker who stepped into the lineup for good in Week 8 after injuries landed four others on injured reserve, sustained a knee injury during a Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions and hasn't played since.
The Packers had several players limited at practice, but virtually all of them have been listed as such each week but then played. That includes four starters -- defensive ends Cullen Jenkins (calf) and Ryan Pickett (ankle), linebacker Clay Matthews (shin) and cornerback Charles Woodson (toe). Running back John Kuhn (shoulder) and offensive lineman Jason Spitz (calf) also were limited Thursday.
Starting left tackle Chad Clifton (knees) fully participated after being limited Wednesday.