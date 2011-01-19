Bears' Harris misses practice, hopes for Thursday return

Bears safety Chris Harris will be held out of practice Wednesday with a left hip injury, but he said it will take "an act of God" to keep him out of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Tribune reported.
"I'm a veteran guy and I'm pretty familiar with this (Packers) team," Harris said. "As long as I'm making sure that I'm studying and that I'm in there watching tape, I think I'll be just fine."
Harris hoped to be back on the field Thursday, saying the pain in his hip has been better over the past two days.
Harris, who started all 16 regular-season games for the NFC North champions, tied Charles Tillman for the team lead with five interceptions.
"My leg would have to be cut off for me to miss this game next week," Harris said after Sunday's game.
Harris and teammate Brian Urlacher were injured while trying to tackle Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch during the first quarter of last Sunday's NFC Divisional Playoff Game. Both appeared shaken up, with Urlacher briefly going to to locker room but not missing any playing time. Harris left after the series.
Rookie Major Wright likely would start in Harris' place. The Tribune reported that Harris coached Wright throughout the second half against the Seahawks.
"Chris is the ultimate vet back there," Wright said. "I think he'll be OK. No matter what, we'll be ready to roll."