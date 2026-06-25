 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Bears, Hallmark team up to produce Christmas movie, 'Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story'

Published: Jun 25, 2026 at 10:03 AM
Author Image
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Windy City will play host to this year's Hallmark-NFL cinematic collaboration.

The Chicago Bears are partnering with the league, Hallmark Media and Skydance Sports on the production of Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story, the team announced Thursday. Bears coach Ben Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland delivered the news on social media.

Production will kick off this summer and film entirely at locations in and around Chicago. The cast will be announced at a later date.

"We are honored, grateful and excited to join forces with Hallmark Media, Skydance Sports and NFL Films on this special project," Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren said in a statement. "As we continually look for ways to further the connection with our passionate Chicago Bears fans and amplify our global brand in creative ways, we will provide our club and our fans with the opportunity to grow together by creating a special, meaningful movie. We look forward to the work ahead alongside Hallmark Media, Skydance Sports and NFL Films, and we are energized for the product we will create together, celebrating football, family, the Chicago Bears and the holiday season."

Related Links

The Bears will be the third NFL team in as many years to be featured in a Hallmark Christmas movie after the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills earned the spotlight in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

It's fitting for Chicago, who host the rival Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day this season in a potentially critical Week 16 game.

"After the tremendous success of our first two Holiday Touchdown movies, we knew we wanted to continue the tradition by partnering with another iconic NFL franchise and fan base," Hallmark Media president and CBO Darren Abbott said. "The Chicago Bears have a rich history, passionate supporters, and a culture that extends far beyond the football field, making them a perfect fit for a heartwarming holiday story. We can't wait for audiences to experience this story and celebrate the passion and spirit that bring Bears fans together."

The Bears' partnership with Hallmark is their latest notable off-field foray into media this offseason. Star quarterback Caleb Williams was revealed as the Madden NFL 27 cover athlete earlier this month.

Kansas City and Buffalo parlayed their X-mas film debuts into playoff appearances, but both came up short -- the Chiefs fell in Super Bowl LIX, while the Bills bowed out in the Divisional Round.

Chicago is surely hoping its silver-screen glow-up will turn into Lombardi glory.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Steelers sign DB Ahmari Harvey to one-year deal, release DE KJ Henry

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 100-93: DROY Carson Schwesinger debuts; Chiefs' Creed Humphrey back

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

DeAndre Hopkins won't 'force' himself onto a team, still hopes to join contender

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has a stellar résumé through 13 NFL seasons, but he is currently still looking for a new team. Although the 34-year-old doesn't intend to force his way onto a roster, he would love to eventually keep playing and join a contender.

news

Zack Baun embraces change, sets high expectations for Vic Fangio's Eagles defense in 2026

Zack Baun is embracing change after seeing departures leave Philadelphia and new additions join the Eagles for 2026. He's also amped for what he expects to be an improved defense under DC Vic Fangio.

news

Rams' Matthew Stafford credits Hall of Famer Drew Brees for motivating him to continue playing

Matthew Stafford said recently that he may have been shortchanging himself when considering the shelf life of his NFL journey. All it took was a chat with Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees to open his eyes.

news

Lions CB Terrion Arnold arrested on eight felony counts that carry possible life sentence

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping in Tampa, Florida, the Hillsborough County State Attorney announced late Wednesday night.

news

NFL Network: Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers still not close on extension; Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs deals priorities for respective teams

While market-setting deals are a matter of if, not when, for Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers continue to be on a different page, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday on NFL Network's The Insiders.

news

NFL news roundup: Ravens announce Kyle Youmans will be new play-by play announcer

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL Network: Jaguars, TE Brenton Strange agree to terms on 3-year extension worth up to $48 million

Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth up to $48 million, per NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

news

Niners QB Mac Jones content with current role as backup: 'My feet are in San Francisco'

San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones recently said he is keeping his focus on his role as Brock Purdy's backup following an offseason of questions and speculation about his future in The Bay.

news

Commanders tackle Laremy Tunsil takes Josh Conerly under his wing: 'I see myself' in him

Commanders tackle Laremy Tunsil has reached the stage of his career in which he plays mentor for the next generation. He's found his personal project in fellow Washington tackle Josh Conerly Jr.