Bears, Hallmark team up to produce Christmas movie, 'Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story'

The Windy City will play host to this year's Hallmark-NFL cinematic collaboration.
The Chicago Bears are partnering with the league, Hallmark Media and Skydance Sports on the production of Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story, the team announced Thursday. Bears coach Ben Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland delivered the news on social media.
Production will kick off this summer and film entirely at locations in and around Chicago. The cast will be announced at a later date.
"We are honored, grateful and excited to join forces with Hallmark Media, Skydance Sports and NFL Films on this special project," Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren said in a statement. "As we continually look for ways to further the connection with our passionate Chicago Bears fans and amplify our global brand in creative ways, we will provide our club and our fans with the opportunity to grow together by creating a special, meaningful movie. We look forward to the work ahead alongside Hallmark Media, Skydance Sports and NFL Films, and we are energized for the product we will create together, celebrating football, family, the Chicago Bears and the holiday season."
The Bears will be the third NFL team in as many years to be featured in a Hallmark Christmas movie after the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills earned the spotlight in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
It's fitting for Chicago, who host the rival Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day this season in a potentially critical Week 16 game.
"After the tremendous success of our first two Holiday Touchdown movies, we knew we wanted to continue the tradition by partnering with another iconic NFL franchise and fan base," Hallmark Media president and CBO Darren Abbott said. "The Chicago Bears have a rich history, passionate supporters, and a culture that extends far beyond the football field, making them a perfect fit for a heartwarming holiday story. We can't wait for audiences to experience this story and celebrate the passion and spirit that bring Bears fans together."
The Bears' partnership with Hallmark is their latest notable off-field foray into media this offseason. Star quarterback Caleb Williams was revealed as the Madden NFL 27 cover athlete earlier this month.
Kansas City and Buffalo parlayed their X-mas film debuts into playoff appearances, but both came up short -- the Chiefs fell in Super Bowl LIX, while the Bills bowed out in the Divisional Round.
Chicago is surely hoping its silver-screen glow-up will turn into Lombardi glory.