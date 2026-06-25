Bears, Hallmark team up to produce Christmas movie, 'Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story'

"We are honored, grateful and excited to join forces with Hallmark Media, Skydance Sports and NFL Films on this special project," Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren said in a statement. "As we continually look for ways to further the connection with our passionate Chicago Bears fans and amplify our global brand in creative ways, we will provide our club and our fans with the opportunity to grow together by creating a special, meaningful movie. We look forward to the work ahead alongside Hallmark Media, Skydance Sports and NFL Films, and we are energized for the product we will create together, celebrating football, family, the Chicago Bears and the holiday season."