Bears grab division lead in Detroit, 19-13

Notes: Bears WR Mark Bradley sprained his right knee and was carted off the field late in the first half, with five receptions for 88 yards. ... Lions DT Shaun Rogers (knee), receiver Roy Williams (knee) and Bears OG Ruben Brown (chest) were inactive. ... The Bears won for the first time in four games at Ford Field. ... There was a moment of silence for Rosa Parks and Wellington Mara. ... Lions LB Teddy Lehman (foot), FB Paul Smith (ankle), FS Terrence Holt (concussion) and DE Cory Redding (shoulder) were hurt during the game.