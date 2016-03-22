Bears GM Ryan Pace: Kevin White 100 percent healthy

Things are looking up in Chicago.
Bears general manager Ryan Pace has succeeded in overhauling the defense to suit Vic Fangio's 3-4 scheme, building one of the league's most improved linebacker corps.
Beyond the free-agent additions, the Bears have nine draft picks, including five of the first 127 selections. Even better, they have the luxury of adding an extra first-round talent with 2015 No. 7 overall choice Kevin White ready to return to the field after missing the entirety of his rookie season with a stress fracture in his left shin.
Pace confirmed Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting that White is finally back to 100 percent after undergoing surgery in August.
The coaches and medical staff will ease White into offseason practices against his wishes.
"Now, it's just him, that mental confidence to go full speed," Pace said, via Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times. "I think he's there. Like I told you before, he's got the biggest smile on his face because I think he's eager to show everybody what he can do. So we're fired up about that."
Although the Bears lost vaunted quarterback whisperer Adam Gase to the Dolphins, there's plenty of reason for optimism in the aerial attack with White joining franchise player Alshon Jeffery, veteran slot receiver Eddie Royal, fourth-year wideout Marquess Wilson and 2015 breakout tight end Zach Miller.
The most charismatic player we encountered at the 2015 NFL Draft, White will prove to be worth the wait as a big hit in the Windy City: