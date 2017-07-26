Bears GM: 'Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback'

While the Cleveland Browns opened training camp with an open competition at quarterback, the Chicago Bears will entertain no such notion at football's most important position.
"Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback," general manager Ryan Pace said Wednesday, via the Chicago Tribune.
Pace's declaration should come as no surprise to Bears fans. The team's brass has sounded that same note since trading up to draft Mitchell Trubisky as the quarterback of the future.
A high-end backup in Tampa for four years, Glennon is poised for a season-long audition after collecting $18.5 million in guarantees from Chicago.
"This year is my year and I'm not going to worry about the future," Glennon stated in May after Trubisky was selected with the draft's No. 2 overall.
After starting just 13 games at North Carolina, Trubisky simply isn't ready to compete with seasoned veterans such as Glennon and Mark Sanchez. In fact, Pace clarified that Sanchez will enter camp second on the depth chart, leaving Trubisky in the developmental third-string role.