Bears give new QB Cutler some protection, sign Pro Bowl OT Pace

"We really feel that it gives us a very good offensive line," Bears general manager Jerry Angelo said during a conference call with Chicago reporters. "We've had some real good success with veteran players -- John Tait, Fred Miller, Ruben Brown -- and we felt that Orlando is the same. Obviously, he's a potential Hall of Fame player. He expressed to us on his visit that he wants to continue to play, and he feels that his health is as good as it's been in awhile."