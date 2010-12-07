Bears get tough test vs. soaring Patriots

The storyline
It would be easy to call this a potential Super Bowl preview. I don't quite see it that way despite the formidable records of both teams. Tom Brady will test Chicago's reborn defense.
Why you should watch
The Bears catch the Pats coming off a brutal stretch of games. Mike Martz has the Bears much more balanced the last five weeks with his run-to-pass play-call ratio. This is the kind of game where Devin Hester usually does something special.
Did you know?
The Patriots lead the NFL in points. ... New England is 4-0 when Brady has at least four touchdown passes in a game. ... When Jay Cutler has at least a 100 passer rating, his teams are 19-0. ... Chicago's Julius Peppers has five sacks in his past three games.