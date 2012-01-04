Bears' Forte more optimistic about deal after firing of Angelo

Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte doesn't believe the firing of general manager Jerry Angelo will impact the status of his contract negotiations.
Forte had been outspoken throughout the season about wanting a new deal to stay in Chicago, as well as frustrated that it hadn't happened. Now, though, his tune appears to have changed.
"I'm pretty optimistic even if nothing did happen," Forte told Comcast SportsNet Chicago on Tuesday night. "It's a long offseason, and I was hopeful that we'd get a long-term deal done in the offseason. I think with the offseason being here we can get something done."
Forte sounded quite different before the dismissal of Angelo on Tuesday, saying on Monday he had "no idea" about the chances of signing a new deal.
"Nobody is talking right now, so we'll see," Forte said, per CSN Chicago.
Forte made $550,000 last season in the final year of his rookie contract, and he led the NFL with 997 rushing yards before he sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in Week 13.
Forte's production the last two seasons came under offensive coordinator Mike Martz, who resigned Tuesday. Martz often was criticized for not running the ball more with Forte.
"I didn't see that coming," Forte said. "We all liked Coach Martz. He's a great coach, and the offense improved when he got here. I just think, like they said, they had philosophical differences."
Forte was voted to his first Pro Bowl and wants to play in the game, but he'll have to pass a physical first. Teammate Brian Urlacher, who said he won't play in the Pro Bowl after suffering a sprained left knee in the season finale, said he understands Forte's wish to play in the game but wants his teammate to be healthy as he negotiates his contract.
"It's his first one," Urlacher told WMVP-AM. "You want to play. It's a big deal, you get voted in.
"I'd like to see him not play, because I care about his career as a teammate, but at the same time, I see where he's coming from."