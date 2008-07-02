Bears, Forte agree to 4-year deal

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) -The Chicago Bears agreed to a four-year deal with second-round draft pick Matt Forte, the former Tulane running back expected to replace Cedric Benson in the lineup.
Chicago sent a loud message to Benson when it took Forte with the 44th overall pick and thrust them into a competition that never materialized. The Bears waived Benson in June after three ineffective, injury-plagued years following his second alcohol-related rest in a month.
Unless they sign a veteran, Forte figures to get most of the carries.
He finished second on Tulane's career list with 4,265 yards rushing and 5,261 all-purpose yards while setting school records in rushing touchdowns (39), total touchdowns (44) and yards rushing per game (99.2).