Bears fantasy question: Is Cutler an elite fantasy quarterback?

The two players that figure to benefit the most from Cutler's presence are running back Matt Forte and tight end Greg Olsen. Forte, who developed into a tremendous fantasy starter in his rookie season, will no longer face eight-man fronts and should see even more opportunities as a receiver out of the backfield. He'll be a bigger star in drafts and is now the second-best runner behind Adrian Peterson. In fact, the Tulane product could even be taken first overall and ahead of Peterson in leagues that reward points for receptions.