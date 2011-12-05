Bears face uncomfortable future without Forte, Cutler

This team is going to have to reset its offensive mindset and think long and hard about grooming and integrating a veteran quarterback to quickly take over. And I'd be reaching out to Chicago native Donovan McNabb. I know he doesn't have ties to the system, sure, and he's struggled plenty the past two years, but if this season comes down to a single game in Week 16 or 17, I'd rather have been prepping McNabb for a few weeks and sliding him into the starting role than rolling with Hanie the way things look right now. And without Forte, possibly for the season, all the more reason that the person under center has some seasoning and pedigree to fall back on.