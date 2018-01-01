Bears extend GM Ryan Pace's contract through 2021

"I have to do a better job," Pace said of his team's 14-34 record since 2015. "But as I stand here today, and I look at where we're heading, there's sincere optimism. If you look back at this time last year, we had major questions. We had major questions at the most important position on our team: quarterback. We were aggressive in our approach to address that position, and we couldn't be happier in the direction that it's heading. It's on us to continue to surround our young quarterback with the talent he needs to succeed."