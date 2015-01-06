Bears expected to interview Mike Shanahan for HC

After meeting with the Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Shanahan is also expected to interview with the Chicago Bears once they hire a general manager.
The two-time Super Bowl-winning coach has been discussed as a potential Bears candidate since the team fired coach Marc Trestman and GM Phil Emery last week. Shanahan joining the Bears would reunite the coach with quarterback Jay Cutler, whom he drafted with the Denver Broncos in 2006.
Questions about Cutler's future in the Windy City have swirled since the quarterback's Week 16 benching by the previous staff. However, despite fans protestations, Cutler's contract won't be easy to move and could be too much for management to swallow in a cutting-bait move.
Bringing in a coach amenable to working with Cutler, and whom the quarterback trusts, could be the safest move.
As Rapoport's report indicates, the interview won't happen until after the Bears' new general manager is in place, which means Shanahan wouldn't be in line for complete authority.
While Shanahan was initially blamed for the rift with the Washington Redskins two seasons ago, the continuing struggles of the franchise has apparently cast him in a different light. Among the bevy of retread coaches making the rounds this offseason, Shanahan has the most pedigree.
After bombing on a first-time NFL head coach last time around, the Bears might want a man with more experience -- especially in handling Jay Cutler.
