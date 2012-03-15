Bears' Emery: Too soon to know if Marshall will face discipline

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears general manager Phil Emery acknowledged Thursday that he has been contacted by the NFL regarding an incident involving Brandon Marshall, but it's too early to say whether or not the recently acquired wide receiver will face league discipline.
Marshall has been accused of striking a woman in the face outside a New York City club this past Sunday, adding to his history of off-the-field legal troubles.
"We're getting a little far ahead of the process," Emery said during a conference call with reporters. "It is a process. The league has contacted us. We're in contact with the league. We are working through this process with them, along with ourselves and doing our own work. I think that's just getting a little far ahead of the process. We will monitor the process and follow it through its conclusion."
Coach Lovie Smith said the Bears "went through all the necessary channels" and seemed confident that any potential punishment wouldn't be too severe.
Marshall is scheduled to appear at a news conference at the team's headquarters Friday.
The Bearsacquired Marshall from Miami for two third-round draft picks Tuesday, giving them the No. 1 receiver they'd been lacking, but news of the nightclub incident surfaced hours later.
