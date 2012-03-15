Bears' Emery: Too soon to know if Marshall will face discipline

Published: Mar 15, 2012 at 11:43 AM

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears general manager Phil Emery acknowledged Thursday that he has been contacted by the NFL regarding an incident involving Brandon Marshall, but it's too early to say whether or not the recently acquired wide receiver will face league discipline.

Marshall has been accused of striking a woman in the face outside a New York City club this past Sunday, adding to his history of off-the-field legal troubles.

"We're getting a little far ahead of the process," Emery said during a conference call with reporters. "It is a process. The league has contacted us. We're in contact with the league. We are working through this process with them, along with ourselves and doing our own work. I think that's just getting a little far ahead of the process. We will monitor the process and follow it through its conclusion."

Coach Lovie Smith said the Bears "went through all the necessary channels" and seemed confident that any potential punishment wouldn't be too severe.

"We feel good," he said. "We can't wait to introduce Brandon to the Chicago Bears fans."

Marshall is scheduled to appear at a news conference at the team's headquarters Friday.

The Bearsacquired Marshall from Miami for two third-round draft picks Tuesday, giving them the No. 1 receiver they'd been lacking, but news of the nightclub incident surfaced hours later.

Emery said he had "a good conversation" about the incident with Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland before the trade. He also said the Bears "had evaluated Brandon thoroughly before that."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Colin Kaepernick throws at Michigan spring game, awaits 'door to open' for NFL return

Colin Kaepernick worked out in front of NFL scouts and onlookers present during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.
news

P.J. Williams returning to Saints on one-year deal; New Orleans also adding DT Jaleel Johnson

P.J. Williams is marching back to New Orleans after over two weeks on the open market. The Saints are re-signing the veteran defensive back to a one-year deal, and adding a former Vikings and Texans DT, as well.
news

Patriots acquiring WR DeVante Parker from Dolphins in trade

The Miami Dolphins are trading veteran wide receiver ﻿DeVante Parker﻿ and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for a 2023 third-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW