Bears DT Jeremiah Ratliff suspended three games

Bears defensive tackle Jeremiah Ratliff has been suspended three games without pay for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, the league announced Monday.
The suspension stems from a 2013 incident during which Ratliff pled guilty to DWI in Tarrant County, Texas. He was arrested in January 2013 after crashing his pickup with a blood alcohol content of .16 -- twice the legal limit. He was put on one year probation.
After the Bears took a flyer on him post-arrest, the organization re-signed him on a two-year contract in 2014, a deal which paid massive dividends for the Monsters of the Midway.
The Bears sorely need defensive help in their first three games of the year against the NFC's best -- the Packers, Cardinals and Seahawks. Going up against two of the league's top rushers -- Eddie Lacy and Marshawn Lynch -- without their star tackle isn't the start new coach John Fox was hoping for.
