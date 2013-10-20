Bears' Devin Hester ties NFL record for combined return TDs

Devin Hester of the Chicago Bears has tied Hall of Fame cornerback/return man Deion Sanders' NFL record of 19 total returns for a touchdown.
Hester brought back a punt 81 yards for a score in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. It is Hester's 13th punt return for a TD, extending his own record in the punt category, along with his record for most kick return touchdowns in NFL history (18).
Hester had not scored on a return in nearly two years, since Nov. 13, 2011.
Washington now has allowed a punt return for a touchdown in two consecutive games, and they also surrendered a TD on a blocked punt against the Oakland Raiders in Week 4.
