Bears declining to pick up Josh Sitton's contract option

Sitton, 31, started in 25 of the 26 games he played in for Chicago, but he struggled with his consistency while battling through ribs and ankle injuries in 2017. With Cody Whitehair potentially available to take over Sitton's spot at left guard and plenty of strong O-line talent poised to be available in the opening rounds of the draft, Sitton became expendable -- especially when considering the declined option frees up $7.9 million under the salary cap.