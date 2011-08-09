Bears decide not to sign ex-Colts CB Hayden after visit

The Chicago Bears won't be adding former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kelvin Hayden to their secondary at this time.

Hayden came to Bears camp Monday and took a physical, but the team have decided not to sign the cornerback, the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources.

It's unclear whether Hayden passed the physical. Hayden appeared in just 11 games for the Colts in 2010 before being placed on injured reserve. The six-year veteran told the Tribune he was fully recovered from the injury.

Hayden could not be reached for comment on Tuesday morning.

Hayden, 28, was drafted by the Colts in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft. His most notable achievement came in Super Bowl XLI, when he picked off a Rex Grossman pass in the fourth quarter and ran it back for a score in the Colts' 29-17 win over the Bears.

Hayden had 214 tackles, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions during his run with the Colts.

