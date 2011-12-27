Bears' Cutler, Forte placed on season-ending injured reserve

Published: Dec 27, 2011 at 06:36 AM

The Chicago Bears eliminated any chance of quarterback Jay Cutler and Matt Forte returning from injuries to play in the season-finale, placing both players on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Lombardi: Cutler needs help

This season has proven how important Jay Cutler is to the Bears' success. Michael Lombardi writes Chicago has to surround its QB with better players. More ...

Bears coach Lovie Smith had avoided in recent days declaring that Cutler or Forte wouldn't play against the Minnesota Vikings.

Cutler was scheduled to have pins removed from his surgically repaired right thumb on Tuesday, and it was unlikely he would play in Minnesota. He has missed the last five games since breaking the thumb against the San Diego Chargers on Nov. 20.

Previously, Cutler had given himself an outside chance of returning this season.

The Bears had been even more vague about the status of Forte, as Smith said as recently as two weeks ago he expected Forte back at some point during the regular season. Forte sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in Week 13.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Free-agent TE Jacob Hollister expected to sign with Jaguars

A few days after his departure from Buffalo, tight end ﻿Jacob Hollister﻿ has found a new home, signing with the Jaguars.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Mock Draft No. 3 (with Adam Rank, Kimmi Chex, and friends)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by fantasy experts Adam Rank and Kimmi Chex as well as a whole host of members from the NFL Fantasy Team. They take their last, best guesses with a 12-team PPR mock draft.
news

Kenny Golladay: Giants 'can be really special' but 'probably slow' to begin the season

The Giants could be rounding into form soon with the return of RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ and WR Kenny Golladay. The latter believes New York is headed toward great things, but that might not be apparent in Week 1.
news

Raiders signing ex-Seahawks LB K.J. Wright to one-year deal

The Raiders continue to stock up on veteran linebackers.

Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright is signing a one-year contract with the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW