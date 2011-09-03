Bears cut veteran RB Taylor after week of speculation

Published: Sep 03, 2011 at 05:43 AM

CHICAGO -- The Bears made it official Saturday and released running back Chester Taylor, bringing an expected end to a wild chain of events.

The Bears terminated the veteran's contract, along with that of tight end Desmond Clark, while paring their roster to 53 before the 6 p.m. ET deadline. The team also waived defensive tackle Marcus Harrison and eight other players while placing rookie linebacker J.T. Thomas on season-ending injured reserve with a hip problem.

Fullback Harvey Unga was placed on the reserve/left squad list, meaning he doesn't count against the 53-player roster. He left the team twice during the preseason -- to be with his wife for the birth of their second child and for personal reasons -- and isn't being paid.

More:
» Final cuts for all 32 NFL teams

Among the players who made the cut in Chicago were former Ohio State star Dane Sanzenbacher, an undrafted rookie who was second on the team in catches (10) and receiving yards (107) during the preseason.

Taylor, meanwhile, appeared to be on the way out for a while, hinting earlier in the week that he was finished in Chicago.

Taylor didn't play in the third preseason game at Tennessee and left Bears headquarters Monday believing he had been released after a meeting with coach Lovie Smith. Taylor was back practicing the next day and started in the Thursday night's preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns, struggling for 27 yards on 10 attempts.

Taylor said afterward that he wasn't sure about his future in Chicago.

"I still love football," he said. "I still love playing the game. I still believe I can help a team win."

The Bears signed Taylor in 2010 to a four-year, $12.5 million contract with $7 million guaranteed, hoping he would push starter Matt Forte. Instead, Taylor ran for just 267 yards while averaging a career-low 2.4 yards per carry.

That wasn't quite what the Bears had in mind on that blockbuster day when they reeled in Taylor along with Pro Bowl defensive end Julius Peppers and blocking tight end Brandon Manumaleuna.

Peppers delivered as expected, but he's the last player standing from that group. The Bears cut Manumaleuna in late July.

If there was any doubt Taylor was on shaky ground in Chicago, it got wiped away when the team signed Marion Barber and added him to the mix behind Forte. Barber now is the No. 2 running back, and with third-stringer Kahlil Bell contributing on special teams, there was no room for Taylor.

Clark was seldom used last season, but he re-signed with the Bears soon after training camp started. He bruised his left knee during the preseason game at Tennessee on a brutal hit by safety Anthony Smith while trying to make a catch and was placed on the terminated/injured list Saturday, although he had indicated the injury wasn't as severe as it appeared to be.

The Bears will go with Kellen Davis and Matt Spaeth at tight end, along with undrafted rookie Kyle Adams, who's also a fullback.

Clark ranks ninth in team history with 242 catches and 20th with 2,639 receiving yards, and he has 18 touchdown catches since joining the Bears in 2003. He also played for the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins and has 323 career receptions for 3,591 yards with 27 TDs in 12 seasons.

The 6-3, 316-pound Harrison, a third-round draft pick by the Bears in 2008, showed up to camp out of shape for the second time in three years. He appeared in 37 games and made nine starts for Chicago.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp wants Odell Beckham back to 'pursue a Super Bowl with us again'

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is fresh off a contract extension and wants another pass-catcher to rejoin him in Los Angeles. Kupp recently touted Odell Beckham as an "incredible football player" and wants him back to pursue a Super Bowl.

news

WR Tyreek Hill on Kansas City exit: 'The only thing I care about is respect within the building'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently spoke on his podcast about his trade from the Chiefs, reflecting on underutilization in his final season, getting a contract that makes sense and earning respect inside the building.

news

Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu embracing new opportunity, aims to 'shine' in revamped defense

Newly signed linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is confident the Seahawks can successfully deal with the roster's drastic turnover despite losing prominent leaders on both sides of the ball.

news

Chargers owner Dean Spanos accused by sister of fiduciary mismanagement

Los Angeles Chargers controlling owner Dean Spanos has been accused of repeated breaches of fiduciary duty and misogynistic behavior in a lawsuit filed by his sister.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW