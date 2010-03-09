Bears cut oft-injured RB Jones, who missed entire 2009 season

![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com)
The Bears let Jones go Tuesday after signing running back Chester Taylor away from the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings last Friday, when they also lured Pro Bowl defensive end Julius Peppers from the Carolina Panthers and blocking tight end Brandon Manumaleuna from the San Diego Chargers.
Jones missed last season after tearing ligaments in his left ankle during the preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns. He appeared in 11 games and ran for 109 yards with Chicago in 2008 while trying to come back from foot and knee injuries that plagued him the previous two years in Detroit.
Jones missed the final three games of the 2006 season and the first two of 2007 because of a foot injury. Then he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee late that season.
