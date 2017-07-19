Around the NFL

Bears, Cowboys rookies report to training camp today

Published: Jul 19, 2017 at 01:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The winds of winter have begun to gust lightly in the NFL's direction.

Rookies from five NFL teams report to training camp today.

First-year players from the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints head to work. Miami Dolphins rookies join in the fun Thursday.

Consider these the first drops of rain on the NFL's summer parade.

You can find training camp primers for each division by clicking here.

The Arizona Cardinals' full team reports on Friday, with the Dallas Cowboys' veterans following suit on Saturday, as both teams prepare for the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3. The bulk of NFL teams fully report by midweek next week.

The meaning of this update is: We're getting this close to real football and real football news. We're officially 50 days until the Patriots and Chiefs kick off the season on Sept. 7. Get pumped, friends!

