Bears cornerback Vasher out indefinitely with fractured hand

Published: Nov 26, 2008 at 08:34 AM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears defensive back Nathan Vasher has a fractured right hand and will miss Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings when the teams meet for first place in the NFC North.

Vasher, who'd missed three games earlier this season with an injury to his right wrist and thumb, was injured Sunday against the St. Louis Rams. Bears coach Lovie Smith said Vasher also reinjured his right thumb.

"He'll be out for a while," Smith said.

Could Vasher be headed to IR?

"Right now all I can say he is out. He's not playing this week," Smith said.

"Whenever you have a fracture, you reinjure the same hand you had trouble with, you can go from there. Right now, I just know he's out this week."

Corey Graham is expected to start against the Vikings.

Vasher, who appeared in only four games a year ago because of a groin injury, has 18 career interceptions, but only two in the last two seasons.

