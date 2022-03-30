Around the NFL

Bears coach Matt Eberflus expects 'big jump' from QB Justin Fields in Year 2

Published: Mar 30, 2022 at 08:09 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New Bears coach Matt Eberflus expects a significant Year 2 leap from dynamic quarterback Justin Fields.

"The development of him for the second year should be a big jump," Eberflus said Tuesday, via NBC Sports Chicago. "It should be. That's what we're looking for."

During his rookie campaign, Fields flashed glimpses of playmaking ability that provide optimism he can be the decades-long answer to the quarterback conundrum in Chicago. But there were also significant struggles.

The previous coaching staff rarely tailored their game plans to fit what Fields did well, and the team lacked sufficient support to allow the rookie to shine.

While the Bears' new brass, led by GM Ryan Poles, have attempted to buffer the quarterback, the upgrades have been minimal. Chicago signed receiver ﻿Byron Pringle﻿ and center Lucas Patrick. It had an offer sheet to potential starting O-lineman Ryan Bates matched by Buffalo, which was a big blow to planned blocking upgrades.

With little cap space, there haven't been splash moves to upgrade the offense around Fields -- certainly not in the same way Jacksonville was able to overspend to help fellow draft classmate Trevor Lawrence.

Without significant upgrades in talent, the Bears are counting on Fields' improvement in Year 2 to come from personal strides in how he processes the game.

"We're looking for better technique, better fundamentals, better decision-making, better timing, everything," Eberflus said. "He's all on-board on that. He's excited about where he is, and he's been working his tail off. That's what we want, just that big jump from Year 1 to Year 2."

If Fields is able to process reads quicker in 2022 than he did as a rookie, that will immediately improve the Bears' offense and put him on a path to a Year 2 leap.

Related Content

news

Longtime Saints, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement after 13 seasons

After 13 NFL seasons, two-time Super Bowl champion safety Malcolm Jenkins will no longer be going on patrols. The three-time Pro Bowler told Ryan Clark on The Pivot Podcast that he's retiring.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes has talked with 'a couple of teams' about trading back from No. 2 pick

Sitting with the No. 2 overall pick in next month's NFL draft, the Detroit Lions are open for business. Lions GM Brad Holmes reiterated this week that he'd consider trading down and noted he's talked with multiple teams on the topic.
news

Colts owner Jim Irsay calls Carson Wentz era a mistake: 'For us, it was something we had to move away from as a franchise'

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was irate after the season ended with his team missing the playoffs. Those bitter feelings still linger, and it's clear from Irsay's comments a change from quarterback ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ had to be made.
news

Roger Goodell addresses Deshaun Watson, Daniel Snyder investigation and Brian Flores' lawsuit at Annual League Meeting

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters on Tuesday that there is currently no timeline on potential league discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
news

Ravens sign John Harbaugh to three-year extension; still no progress made on Lamar Jackson deal

The Ravens signed Harbaugh to a three-year extension through 2025, the team announced Tuesday. On the heels of Harbaugh's extension came fresh questions regarding Lamar Jackson's future, which still lacks clarity.
news

Matt LaFleur: Packers 'definitely need to get some speed' at receiver

With the Packers trading ﻿Davante Adams﻿ to Las Vegas and subsequently watching ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ sign in Kanas City, HC Matt LaFleur noted that Green Bay needs to add speed to its remade receiver room.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 29

Jabrill Peppers﻿ has a new home. The former Giants and Browns safety is signing a one-year deal with the Patriots, Mike Giardi reports.
news

Saints sign QB Andy Dalton to back up Jameis Winston

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the New Orleans Saints are signing veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year contract worth $3 million.
news

NFL owners approve modified overtime rule ensuring possession for both teams in playoff games

There are new rules for NFL overtime -- in the playoffs. League owners approved a modified overtime rule that ensures both teams get a possession, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report. The rule change will be in effect for postseason games only.
news

Kyle Shanahan 'ready' for Trey Lance to be 49ers' starter: 'I think that will be sooner (rather) than later'

A day after GM John Lynch told reporters he doesn't foresee a future in which the 49ers feel obligated to release Jimmy Garoppolo, HC Kyle Shanahan said they aren't going to part ways with Garoppolo just to save salary-cap space, even if Trey Lance is ready to take over.
news

Patriots owner Robert Kraft: 'It bothers me' we haven't won playoff game in three years

The Patriots haven't lived up to their own lofty standards for the past three seasons, and it's grating on the owner. Robert Kraft said he hopes the success of last year's offseason helps the Pats get back to their winning ways.
