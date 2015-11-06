Bears-Chargers Week 9 fantasy football preview

The Chargers are dealing with their own injury issues. Keenan Allen's season is over with a lacerated kidney. That will leave it to the receiving duo of Steve Johnson and Malcom Floyd to pick up the slack. Johnson was an early-season sleeper and does many of the same things that Allen offered. Meanwhile, Floyd is a big play specialist who doesn't always need a lot of targets to put up solid fantasy production. Considering how much San Diego is throwing the football, both are worth having on your fantasy team and worth starting this week.