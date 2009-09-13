Bears CB Tillman active, expected to start vs. Packers

Published: Sep 13, 2009 at 03:08 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman was active and expected to start in Sunday night's season opener against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Tillman, returning from offseason back and shoulder surgery, was listed as questionable going into Sunday's game. Tillman didn't play in the preseason.

Rookie defensive lineman B.J. Raji, a first-round draft pick, was inactive for the Packers after hurting his ankle in the final preseason game. Cornerback/return specialist Will Blackmon also was inactive for Green Bay because of a lingering quadriceps injury.

