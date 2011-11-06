Bears' Carimi to sit out Monday night matchup vs. Eagles

Chicago offensive tackle Gabe Carimi will sit out Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles as he recovers from a knee injury, Bears coach Lovie Smith announced Saturday.
"Gabe Carimi hasn't responded as well as we wanted him to, so we're going to keep him out another week,'' Smith said after Saturday's practice, via the Chicago Tribune. "Besides that, we have everybody else ready to go."
The Bears' offensive line has come under fire in the first half of the season. Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has been sacked 21 times so far this season, the third-highest mark in the NFL.