Bears' Carimi to sit out Monday night matchup vs. Eagles

Nov 05, 2011

Chicago offensive tackle Gabe Carimi will sit out Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles as he recovers from a knee injury, Bears coach Lovie Smith announced Saturday.

Carimi, the Bears' first-round draft pick out of the University of Wisconsin, practiced Thursday but sat out Friday and Saturday. He has played in a game since partially dislocating his knee cap in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.

"Gabe Carimi hasn't responded as well as we wanted him to, so we're going to keep him out another week,'' Smith said after Saturday's practice, via the Chicago Tribune. "Besides that, we have everybody else ready to go."

Lance Louis will start for the third straight game at right tackle.

The Bears' offensive line has come under fire in the first half of the season. Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has been sacked 21 times so far this season, the third-highest mark in the NFL.

