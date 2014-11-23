Around the NFL

Bears capitalize on Bucs' turnovers to best Lovie Smith

Published: Nov 23, 2014 at 08:42 AM
Kevin Patra

  1. The Bears' offense was pathetic in the first half, gaining just 68 yards. It didn't get much better in the second half, as the unit totaled just 204 yards for the game. However, Chicago capitalized off two Josh McCown turnovers deep in the Bucs' own end to take control of the game early in the third quarter and hang on. Jay Cutler did nothing all game, finishing with 130 yards passing on an average of 4.8 yards per pass. He also fumbled again, extending his NFL turnover lead (18).
  1. The Bears didn't win the game so much as the Bucs' offense lost it. McCown's lack of awareness led to a fumble, and then he badly overthrew a ball that was tipped for a pick. A Vincent Jackson red-zone fumble killed a promising drive on the subsequent possession. McCown had zero running game to help and was constantly under siege (he tallied five sacks). He finished 25-of-48 passing for 341 yards. His two turnovers, however, cost the Bucs a chance to win.
  1. This was a terribly painful game to watch by two bad teams in the rain on a sloppy turf. They combined for five turnovers and 14 penalties for 122 yards. The Bucs punted six times, and the Bears punted nine times -- including two shanks. This contest was as depressing as the weather in which it was played.
  1. The Bears' defense got pressure on McCown, which was the difference in the game. Stephen Paea played about as well as he ever has (two sacks, three QB hits); it helps that the Bucs' line couldn't figure out how to defend a stunt.
  1. Mike Evans scored again on a beautiful 19-yard catch in which he burned fellow rookie corner Kyle Fuller. However, McCown couldn't connect with Evans in the second half, hitting him just once. The rookie was targeted 11 times but caught just three passes.
  1. Fuller left the game after halftime with a knee injury and didn't return, though NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said the injury appears minor and Fuller should miss little to no time. Bears linebacker Lance Briggs didn't play the second half, either, with a groin injury. The Bucs also lost several players, including Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who suffered a back injury and didn't return.

