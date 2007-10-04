Bears' Briggs pleads guilty to leaving scene after crashing car

SKOKIE, Ill. -- Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs will be under court supervision for a year and must pay $485 in fines for leaving the scene of an accident.
Briggs did not immediately call police after crashing his Lamborghini and abandoning it alongside an expressway on Aug 27.
Briggs pleaded guilty Thursday to leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident after his car careered into a light pole and a concrete bridge support in Chicago.
Cook County Judge Earl Hoffenberg also ordered Briggs to perform 15 days of community service focusing on educating young people about the importance of safe driving.
Briggs didn't speak in court except to say he understood the consequences of pleading guilty.
Defense attorney Frank Himel said he was pleased with the outcome.
"The judge was more than fair, more than fair," Himel said.
