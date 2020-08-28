Around the NFL

Bears: Brian Urlacher comments do not reflect values of organization

Published: Aug 28, 2020 at 01:33 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Chicago Bears are distancing themselves from recent insensitive social media comments made by Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher regarding the Kenosha (Wis.) police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, and subsequent decision of NBA players to sit out playoff games in protest.

Urlacher posted the following to his Instagram story Thursday:

"Brett Favre played the MNF game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity.

"NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police."

Court records show an arrest warrant had been issued for Blake for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and third-degree sexual assault, a felony, per The New York Times.

Urlacher also allegedly liked a social media post calling for the release of Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old white teenager who has been charged with first-degree homicide in the killing of two protesters this week in Kenosha.

"The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization," the team said in a statement.

Former Bears running back Matt Forte, who played with Urlacher in Chicago for five seasons, wrote on Twitter that Urlacher's comments were "void of empathy, compassion, wisdom and coherence" and reflected his ignorance and privilege.

"The comment @BUrlacher54 posted is void of empathy, compassion, wisdom and coherence," Forte said. "But full of pride and ignorance! I pray for those who have been blinded by their wealth, privilege and earthly fame that breeds arrogance in their hearts.

"And those who refuse to acknowledge racism and injustice but instead choose to place their energy into justifying it by quickly judging the victims life as if they themselves are more valuable because their sins are different or weren't caught by man... but God sees all.

"End Racism and injustice #byanymeansnecessary."

