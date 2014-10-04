Bears' Brandon Marshall feeling 'more explosive'

Brandon Marshall is back on the mend after spending the past several weeks dealing with an ankle injury.
For the first time since Week 2, Marshall headed into the weekend without the "questionable" designation after his name on the Chicago Bears' injury report. The receiver is listed as probable for Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and believes his conditioning has improved this week.
"It feels good to go out there and be back with the guys," Marshall said, per the team's official website. "After a while you kind of get out of shape a little bit and I feel like I got my wind back and feel more explosive, so it's good. I can get in and out of my breaks, so it'll be hard for guys to sit on me."
Marshall's ankle has obviously been holding him back. The star receiver has been held under 50 yards receiving in the last three games. However, the big-bodied Marshall does have four touchdowns in those contests (in fact, four of Marshall's last eight catches were for touchdowns) utilizing his size in the red zone.
If Marshall is back to full-go Sunday, it will be much harder on the Panthers' Legion of Whom, which was diced up last week.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 5 game and explains why Sammy Watkins is now a favorite for Rookie of the Year.