Bears bench DT Harris for Monday night tilt vs. Packers

Published: Sep 27, 2010 at 03:09 PM

CHICAGO -- The Bears say they will hold defensive tackle Tommie Harris out of Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers on a coach's decision.

The reasons behind that decision weren't clear.

A three-time Pro Bowl pick, Harris was benched for a game last season and suspended for one in 2008 because of detrimental conduct. He also has been limited by knee and hamstring injuries over the past four years, although he wasn't listed on the Bears' injury report leading up to Monday's game.

Harris has insisted he is healthy, but he is off to a slow start with one tackle and one fumble recovery in two games. Matt Toeaina started at defensive tackle Monday.

The Bears also held out struggling wide receiver Devin Aromashodu, and left tackle Chris Williams and safety Major Wright sat out with hamstring injuries.

