Bears bench DT Harris for Monday night tilt vs. Packers

CHICAGO -- The Bears say they will hold defensive tackle Tommie Harris out of Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers on a coach's decision.
The reasons behind that decision weren't clear.
Harris has insisted he is healthy, but he is off to a slow start with one tackle and one fumble recovery in two games. Matt Toeaina started at defensive tackle Monday.
The Bears also held out struggling wide receiver Devin Aromashodu, and left tackle Chris Williams and safety Major Wright sat out with hamstring injuries.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press