 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Bears believe Brandon Marshall fractured ribs

Published: Dec 04, 2014 at 06:45 PM
Rosenthal_Gregg
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall's frustrating season took a turn for the worse in the second quarter of Thursday night's 41-28 loss to the Cowboys.

The Chicago wideout took a knee to his ribs from a Cowboys defender. Cameras showed him taken from the stadium in an ambulance, en route to the hospital. Before his first-half exit, Marshall had three grabs for 61 yards, including a beautiful one-handed 42-yard reception.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Bears believe Marshall has fractured ribs and his season is in doubt, per a source informed of the player's injuries. Marshall is in the hospital and is having his internal organs examined with test results still pending.

Marshall hasn't matched his 2013 production in a year hampered by injuries. He's played every game and accrued 58 catches, 660 yards and eight touchdowns entering Week 14, a far cry from his stellar 2014 season when he had 100 receptions, 1,295 yards and 12 scores.

Safety Chris Conte also left the game with a back injury in the second half and was quickly ruled out.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews a busy Week 14 schedule and recaps the Cowboys' win over the Bears. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New Titans DC Dennard Wilson aims to cultivate an 'attacking defense' in Tennessee

During his introductory news conference this week, Titans DC Dennard Wilson said he wants mold an "attacking defense" that struggled to force turnovers in 2023. 
news

Micah Parsons hopes Cowboys get 'nasty interior' lineman, would give Tony Pollard 'another shot'

Amid a weekend that included winning MVP of the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, Micah Parsons delved further into the type of player the Cowboys lacked last season, touched on his own contract status and evaluated Tony Pollard's place as Dallas' RB1.
news

Chiefs OL Nick Allegretti on pain of torn UCL during Super Bowl: 'I was probably playing at about a five'

Nick Allegretti played 79 offensive snaps for the Chiefs in the regular season. The backup offensive lineman logged 79 offensive snaps in Super Bowl LVIII for Kansas City, too, only the majority came with a torn UCL.
news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons wins NBA Celebrity All-Star Game MVP by 'bringing my aggression to the court'

Cowboys' star pass rusher Micah Parsons scored 37 points in the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, earning the event's Most Valuable Player honor in the process.
news

Raiders OC Luke Getsy excited to work with QB Aidan O'Connell, evaluate 'impressive' 2024 draft class

In Luke Getsy's introductory press conference on Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator addressed the future of Aidan O'Connell and the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Chiefs pick up Chris Jones' contract option, retain right to franchise tag DT

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up the option on defensive tackle Chris Jones' contract, meaning they'll retain the right to franchise tag him this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.
news

Patrick Mahomes visits hospital to support children wounded at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes paid a visit to Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas City on Friday to lend his support to a family injured by gunfire during Wednesday's mass shooting at the end of the city's Super Bowl parade.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo being suspended two games for violating NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances; Raiders expected to release QB

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is being suspended two games for a violation of the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver plans to move Jalen Ramsey around more: 'Your ultimate chess piece'

Newly hired Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver noted Thursday that playing Ramsey on one side of the formation doesn't utilize the star to his full capability.
news

Patrick Peterson hoping to remain in Pittsburgh: 'Question is if the Steelers want me to finish with them'

Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson, 33, believes the versatility and availability he showed in 2023 warrants Pittsburgh bringing him back for the final year of his current contract. 