Bears believe Brandon Marshall fractured ribs

Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall's frustrating season took a turn for the worse in the second quarter of Thursday night's 41-28 loss to the Cowboys.
The Chicago wideout took a knee to his ribs from a Cowboys defender. Cameras showed him taken from the stadium in an ambulance, en route to the hospital. Before his first-half exit, Marshall had three grabs for 61 yards, including a beautiful one-handed 42-yard reception.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Bears believe Marshall has fractured ribs and his season is in doubt, per a source informed of the player's injuries. Marshall is in the hospital and is having his internal organs examined with test results still pending.
Marshall hasn't matched his 2013 production in a year hampered by injuries. He's played every game and accrued 58 catches, 660 yards and eight touchdowns entering Week 14, a far cry from his stellar 2014 season when he had 100 receptions, 1,295 yards and 12 scores.
Safety Chris Conte also left the game with a back injury in the second half and was quickly ruled out.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews a busy Week 14 schedule and recaps the Cowboys' win over the Bears. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.