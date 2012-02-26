 Skip to main content
Bears avoid cap hit with reported release of DT Adams

Published: Feb 26, 2012 at 05:29 AM

The Chicago Bears have released defensive tackle Anthony Adams after an unproductive 2011 season, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Sunday.

The decision to part ways with Adams, who started all 16 regular-season games in 2010 when the Bears won the NFC North title, does not come as a great surprise, as Adams started four games this past season and only appeared in 11. Adams, 31, finished the season with a career-low 16 tackles.

The Sun-Times reported that Adams was set to make $1.9 million next season -- the final year of the two-year, $4.5 million contract he signed in 2011 -- and the team will save $1.2 million in cap space with his release.

