Bears avoid cap hit with reported release of DT Adams

The Chicago Bears have released defensive tackle Anthony Adams after an unproductive 2011 season, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Sunday.
The decision to part ways with Adams, who started all 16 regular-season games in 2010 when the Bears won the NFC North title, does not come as a great surprise, as Adams started four games this past season and only appeared in 11. Adams, 31, finished the season with a career-low 16 tackles.
The Sun-Times reported that Adams was set to make $1.9 million next season -- the final year of the two-year, $4.5 million contract he signed in 2011 -- and the team will save $1.2 million in cap space with his release.