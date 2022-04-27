Bears are not currently shopping pass rusher Robert Quinn 

Some NFL teams might be sniffing around to see if Robert Quinn is available via trade, but the Chicago Bears aren't actively trying to unload the edge rusher.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that the Bears aren't currently shopping Quinn, per sources informed of the situation.

On Tuesday, Quinn said he wanted to remain in Chicago but noted that the business of football is “crazy," adding that if Khalil Mack can get traded twice, anyone is available.

Quinn met with the team's new coaching staff on Tuesday.

Turning 32 next month, Quinn proved last season he still has juice. The Pro Bowler compiled 18.5 sacks in 16 games in 2021 while ranking 12th among all defenders in quarterback pressures with 57, per Next Gen Stats.

Due a $12.8 million base salary in 2022 with no more guaranteed money left in the final three years of the deal, it's not a surprise other teams would be seeing if Chicago would part ways with a still-productive veteran ahead of the draft.

While general manager Ryan Poles, who insists on avoiding the term "rebuild" to define the offseason, isn't shopping Quinn, all it takes is one strong offer this weekend to change his mind. With only six draft picks at this stage, if Poles wants to add more selections, he might have to part with a desirable asset.

There is no question Chicago would be worse off in 2022 without a leader and playmaker like Quinn. Poles, however, needs to weigh the future against any offers.