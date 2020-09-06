Around the NFL

Bears agree to terms on deal with veteran DE Mario Edwards

Published: Sep 06, 2020 at 10:22 AM
Chicago made a move on Sunday to bolster its defensive line.

Defensive end Mario Edwards, who spent last season with the Saints, has agreed to terms on a contract to join the Bears, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via an informed source. The terms of the deal are not yet known.

Edwards, 27, was released by New Orleans on cutdown day; he signed a two-year deal with the club in March 2019 after a one-year stint with the Giants. He turned in eight tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in 14 games played under Sean Payton.

A second-round pick by the Raiders in 2015, Edwards spent his first three seasons in Oakland, two of which saw him take trips to injured reserve. He was limited to two games in 2016 due to a hip injury. He accumulated 71 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and 15 QB hits in 30 games (24 starts) before being waived in 2018.

The experienced Edwards joins a unit in Chicago that includes battle-tested veterans Akiem Hicks and Roy Robertson-Harris. He'll look to help replace the inside pressure lost by the absence of nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who opted out in July.

Veteran RB Adrian Peterson signing with Lions two days after Washington release
news

Veteran RB Adrian Peterson signing with Lions two days after Washington release

Two days after being released by the Washington Football Team, veteran running back Adrian Peterson has agreed to join the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per informed sources.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)
news

Jadeveon Clowney agrees to 1-year deal worth up to $15M with Titans 

Coveted free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to join the Tennessee Titans, according to Ian Rapoport. The Pro Bowl defensive end is expected to sign a one-year deal worth more than $12 million.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery reacts as he heads onto the field during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)
news

GM Roseman: Eagles 'not actively shopping' WR Alshon Jeffery

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman cleared the air on Saturday in regards to the future of wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who has been a rumored trade candidate in recent days.
Devonta Freeman, corredor de los Falcons de Atlanta, realiza un acarreo en el encuentro ante los Jaguars de Jacksonville, el domingo 22 de diciembre de 2019 (AP Foto/Danny Karnik)
news

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman visiting Jaguars

The Jaguars have a void at running back after releasing Leonard Fournette. Will Devonta Freeman fill it? The two-time Pro Bowler is visiting Jacksonville, Tom Pelissero reports.  
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White reacts after a play against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White agrees to terms on four-year, $69M extension

Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White has agreed to terms on a massive extension with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per informed sources.
Patriots release kickers Folk, Rohrwasser on cutdown day
news

Patriots release kickers Folk, Rohrwasser on cutdown day

New England is entering the final open Sunday of 2020 without a kicker. The Patriots released veteran Nick Folk and rookie Justin Rohrwasser on Saturday, the team announced along with the rest of its 24 releases. 
NFL, NFLPA agree to extend daily testing until further notice
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to extend daily testing until further notice

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to extend daily COVID-19 testing for players and other Tier 1 and 2 individuals until further notice, with the exception of game day, according to a memo sent to all 32 clubs, Tom Pelissero reports.
New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (5) poses for a portrait Saturday, August 1 in Florham Park, N.J.
news

Joe Flacco passes physical, makes Jets' 53-man roster to start season

Joe Flacco avoided the PUP list to start the 2020 season. Ian Rapoport reports Flacco was informed he's being placed on the active roster. The team later confirmed Flacco passed his physical and is on the 53-man roster.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs the ball during the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

49ers to activate WR Deebo Samuel off non-football injury list 

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is nearing a return after a foot injury sustained this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) trains during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
news

Dolphins acquire rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. in trade with Raiders  

The Las Vegas Raiders are trading rookie third-round pick Lynn Bowden Jr. and a sixth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for a fourth-round selection.
Ohio governor grants variance allowing Bengals, Browns 'two-game trial' to host fans
news

Ohio governor grants variance allowing Bengals, Browns 'two-game trial' to host fans

Ohio governor Mike DeWine released a statement announcing that the Browns and Bengals have been granted a spectator variance to the states sports order and will be allowed to host up to 6,000 spectators at two home games.
