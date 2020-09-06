Bears agree to terms on deal with veteran DE Mario Edwards

Chicago made a move on Sunday to bolster its defensive line.

Defensive end Mario Edwards, who spent last season with the Saints, has agreed to terms on a contract to join the Bears, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via an informed source. The terms of the deal are not yet known.

Edwards, 27, was released by New Orleans on cutdown day; he signed a two-year deal with the club in March 2019 after a one-year stint with the Giants. He turned in eight tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in 14 games played under Sean Payton.

A second-round pick by the Raiders in 2015, Edwards spent his first three seasons in Oakland, two of which saw him take trips to injured reserve. He was limited to two games in 2016 due to a hip injury. He accumulated 71 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and 15 QB hits in 30 games (24 starts) before being waived in 2018.