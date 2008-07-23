Bears agree with top pick

Published: Jul 23, 2008 at 07:12 AM

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (AP) -The Chicago Bears and first-round pick Chris Williams agreed to a five-year contract Wednesday on the first day of training camp.

Williams, an offensive tackle from Vanderbilt, was the No. 14 choice overall. The Bears announced the deal two hours before their first practice. Financial details were not disclosed.

The Bears have signed all of their draft choices.

The 6-foot-6, 312-pound Williams is expected to be the Bears' left tackle with John Tait moving from the left side to the right.

Williams appeared in 36 games at left tackle and left guard while at Vanderbilt, finishing his college career with 33 consecutive starts. He was chosen first team all-Southeastern Conference as a senior.

