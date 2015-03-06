Bears agree to trade Brandon Marshall to Jets

Around the NFL

He gone.

Brandon Marshall will no longer be a part of the Chicago Bears.

The new brass, which was lukewarm at best when speaking about the wideout, has agreed to trade Marshall to the New York Jets for a fifth-round pick pending a physical, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the move.

Marshall signed a four-year contract with the Bears last May, but his outspoken attitude combined with last season's locker room incident soured the organization.

The veteran receiver, who turns 31 this month, can still be a productive player. He had seven-straight 1,000-yard seasons before falling short of the plateau last year -- thanks in part to missing the final three games due to injury.

Marshall's talent is undeniable; it's been his off-field issues that have worn organizations thin.

Per NFL Media research, Marshall will become just the fourth player to be traded three times since 1995, joining Randy Moss, Glyn Milburn and Sage Rosenfels.

The Bears will now enter the 2015 season with highly touted but unproven Marquess Wilson opposite Alshon Jeffery. Lacking any depth behind that will be a point the team will need to address this offseason.

For the Jets, the trade sends a shock of intrigue in pairing Marshall with Eric Decker. The duo complements each other nicely and would allow Decker to move back to his No. 1B/2 role. The trade also likely signifies the end to the Percy Harvin era in New York.

However, the situation has a chance to blow up in the new regime's face. Marshall will now be dealing with a frenzied New York media and a young/unproven quarterback situation. Marshall hasn't always displayed the utmost patience with young quarterbacks (see: Chad Henne).

Still, for an offense devoid of playmakers, the Jets were overdue to take a risk to pair a couple playmaking wideouts to help their quarterbacks out.

