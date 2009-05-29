Bears agree to terms with Tinoisamoa, Rams' leading tackler in '08

Published: May 29, 2009 at 01:26 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Free-agent linebacker Pisa Tinoisamoa agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears on Friday after leading the St. Louis Rams in tackles four of the past six seasons.

Pisa Tinoisamoa, LB
Chicago Bears

2008 Statistics
G/GS: 16/16

Tackles: 104

Sacks: 3.0

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Tinoisamoa led the Rams with 104 tackles (88 solo) before getting released by a new coaching staff seeking more size. In Chicago, he's reuniting with coach Lovie Smith, his defensive coordinator during the 2003 season in St. Louis.

Tinoisamoa will probably start at strongside linebacker alongside Lance Briggs and Brian Urlacher, although incumbent Nick Roach and former starter Hunter Hillenmeyer are in the mix. A second-round pick by the Rams in 2003, he has 445 total tackles, 10 sacks, seven interceptions, 25 pass break-ups, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his career.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Bears also locked up defensive tackle Israel Idonije with a two-year extension through 2011 and agreed to contracts with seven of their nine draft picks.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints' Mickey Loomis retaining HC Dennis Allen, wants to 'maximize' Sean Payton's value in any trade

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis mentioned valuing stability in his decision to bring head coach Dennis Allen back for the 2023 season. He's also intent on receiving appropriate value in any trade the team might make involving Sean Payton.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Cowboys-Buccaneers on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down five things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Ravens-Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Dolphins-Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down five things to watch for when the Miami Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE