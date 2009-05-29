Bears agree to terms with Tinoisamoa, Rams' leading tackler in '08

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Free-agent linebacker Pisa Tinoisamoa agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears on Friday after leading the St. Louis Rams in tackles four of the past six seasons.
2008 Statistics
G/GS: 16/16
Tackles: 104
Sacks: 3.0
The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Tinoisamoa led the Rams with 104 tackles (88 solo) before getting released by a new coaching staff seeking more size. In Chicago, he's reuniting with coach Lovie Smith, his defensive coordinator during the 2003 season in St. Louis.
Tinoisamoa will probably start at strongside linebacker alongside Lance Briggs and Brian Urlacher, although incumbent Nick Roach and former starter Hunter Hillenmeyer are in the mix. A second-round pick by the Rams in 2003, he has 445 total tackles, 10 sacks, seven interceptions, 25 pass break-ups, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his career.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Bears also locked up defensive tackle Israel Idonije with a two-year extension through 2011 and agreed to contracts with seven of their nine draft picks.
