Bears agree to one-year extension with QB Orton

LAKE FOREST, IL -– The Bears agreed to terms on a one-year extension with quarterback Kyle Orton Monday. The deal extends Orton's contract through the 2009 season.
Orton has started 18 games in three seasons with Chicago compiling a 12-6 (.667) record, the fourth-highest winning percentage among Bears starting quarterbacks since 1961 (minimum 16 starts).
For his career, Orton has completed 233 of 448 passing attempts for 2,347 yards, 12 touchdowns and 15 interceptions for a 62.2 passer rating. Starting the final three contests of the 2007 season, Orton was 43 of 80 passing for 478 yards with three scoring strikes and two interceptions, while being sacked just twice for a 73.9 passer rating.