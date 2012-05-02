Bears agree to 4-year deal with second-round pick

Published: May 02, 2012 at 07:26 AM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have agreed to a four-year contract with second-round draft pick Alshon Jeffery.

A receiver from South Carolina, the 6-foot-3, 212-pound Jeffery had 3,042 yards for his career, making him one of only three Southeast Conference receivers to go over 3,000 yards. He had 1,517 receiving yards as a sophomore in 2010, but just 762 last year.

Jeffery gives Chicago another big receiver to go with the 6-foot-4 Brandon Marshall. The Bears announced the agreement on Wednesday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 4

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday, the team announced. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey dies at 77

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced ex-Falcons great Claude Humphrey passed away on the night of Friday, Dec. 3.
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt activated from reserve/COVID list

The Steelers pass rusher was activated from the reserve/COVID list and can play Sunday vs. the Ravens, the team announced Saturday morning. 
news

Aidan Hutchinson emerging as potential No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft; scouts love Lincoln Riley-USC union

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson is emerging as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, the Dolphins' youth movement, the Bills' daunting challenge and a seismic college coaching hire for the scouting community.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW