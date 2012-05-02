Bears agree to 4-year deal with second-round pick

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have agreed to a four-year contract with second-round draft pick Alshon Jeffery.
A receiver from South Carolina, the 6-foot-3, 212-pound Jeffery had 3,042 yards for his career, making him one of only three Southeast Conference receivers to go over 3,000 yards. He had 1,517 receiving yards as a sophomore in 2010, but just 762 last year.
Jeffery gives Chicago another big receiver to go with the 6-foot-4 Brandon Marshall. The Bears announced the agreement on Wednesday.