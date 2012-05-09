Bears agree to 4-year deal with Frey

Published: May 09, 2012 at 03:31 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have agreed to a four-year contract with sixth-round draft pick Isaiah Frey.

The team announced the agreement on Wednesday.

A cornerback from Nevada, Frey had 141 tackles and seven interceptions over four seasons. He was first-team all-WAC as a senior after leading the Wolf Pack with five interceptions to go along with 37 tackles.

He is the fourth Bears draft pick to sign, joining receiver Alshon Jeffery (second round), tight end Evan Rodriguez (fourth round) and kickoff returner/cornerback Greg McCoy (seventh round).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

