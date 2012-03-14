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Bears agree to 3-year deal with Weems

Published: Mar 14, 2012 at 06:45 AM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears agreed to a three-year contract with special teams star Eric Weems on Wednesday.

Weems spent his first five seasons with Atlanta and was the NFC's special-teams selection for the Pro Bowl in 2010.

Signing Weems could help ease the loss of Pro Bowl gunner Corey Graham if he does not re-sign and it adds depth to the return game, with Devin Hester hobbled at times by injuries last season and Johnny Knox recovering from spinal surgery.

Weems has 41 career special-teams tackles, 77 punt returns for 815 yards and 113 kickoff returns for 2,896 yards. He also has 24 receptions for 205 yards.

He joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2007, when new Bears general manager Phil Emery was Atlanta's director of college scouting.

The Bears also agreed to a two-year contract with tight end Kellen Davis and a one-year deal with backup quarterback Josh McCown, retaining both players.

Davis has appeared in all 64 games for the Bears over four seasons and made 20 starts. He led the Bears with a career-high five touchdown catches last season.

McCown signed with Chicago late last season and appeared in three games, making two starts after Caleb Hanie struggled filling in for Jay Cutler.

McCown got his deal one day after Chicago agreed to a one-year contract with Jason Campbell to back up Cutler. The Bears also acquired Pro Bowl receiver Brandon Marshall in a trade with Miami on Tuesday, signed special-teams standout and linebacker Blake Costanzo from San Francisco and agreed to a two-year contract with cornerback Tim Jennings that kept him off the free-agent market.

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