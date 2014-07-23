Be wary of Wayne, rookie WRs for fantasy football

Marcas Grant: Not especially. If Gordon is unavailable this season there's a chance Austin could see more targets, but don't expect him to suddenly jump into the role of a No. 1 receiver. If anyone sees a boost from a potential Gordon suspension, it's Jordan Cameron. The fourth-year tight end came into his own with a big 2013 season in which he was second on the team in both targets and receptions. If there is a Browns receiver who could benefit, it might be Andrew Hakwins. The former Bengal seemed poised to break out last season, but missed the first eight games of the year with an ankle injury. The hardest part about forecasting the Browns receivers is that only two wideouts from last year's team are still on the roster -- Gordon and Travis Benjamin. It will be worth watching this group in the preseason to see how things shake out.