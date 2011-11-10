Be cautious with underperforming big names in Week 10

Kellen Winslow, TE, Tampa Bay

Stat: Winslow has 10-plus catches in two of three career games against Houston.

Analysis: Winslow certainly cannot be expected to post such lofty PPR totals this week, but he remains an adequate starter. With so many other TEs not providing consistent totals, you could do worse than Winlsow, who has scored in each of his past two games.