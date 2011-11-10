Be cautious with underperforming big names in Week 10

Scott Engel of RotoExperts.com examines some current and past trends and tells you how the numbers apply to your fantasy football strategies and outlook for Week 10.
Feeling the heat: Players who have positive numbers following them into Week 10.
Roddy White, WR, Atlanta
Stat: White aims for his third consecutive game with a TD against New Orleans.
Analysis: After Julio Jones had a breakout game last week, he is sure to be rewarded with a lot of defensive attention. That can only help White get open more often and he should deliver an impressive fantasy outing.
Chris Johnson, RB, Tennessee
Stat: In 12 games vs. the NFC, Johnson has averaged 106.3 rushing yards per game.
Analysis: The Panthers allow 133.2 rushing yards per game, which makes them a good matchup for Johnson. He showed signs of his past form in Week 9, but with no byes in Week 10, many fantasy owners can reserve Johnson and avoid another disappointing performance.
Rashard Mendenhall, RB, Pittsburgh
Stat: Mendenhall had 99 yards and a rush TD in his last game at Cincinnati.
Analysis: The Bengals have the best run defense in the AFC, and Pittsburgh has clearly become a pass-first team. Mendenhall has been inconsistent this season and is not an ideal start in Week 10.
Laurent Robinson, WR, Dallas
Stat: Robinson is shooting for his third consecutive game with a TD reception.
Analysis: Robinson, one of Week 10's hottest pickups, was added in 10.1 percent of NFL.com leagues. With Dez Bryant and Jason Witten likely commanding a lot of respect in the passing game, Robinson should have room to make more plays against Buffalo. Start him as a WR3.
Kellen Winslow, TE, Tampa Bay
Stat: Winslow has 10-plus catches in two of three career games against Houston.
Analysis: Winslow certainly cannot be expected to post such lofty PPR totals this week, but he remains an adequate starter. With so many other TEs not providing consistent totals, you could do worse than Winlsow, who has scored in each of his past two games.
Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore
Stat: Flacco is looking for his third consecutive 300-yard passing game.
Analysis: The emergence of Torrey Smith has sparked the Ravens passing game. He gives Flacco the deep threat he has long lacked and allows Anquan Boldin to face fewer double teams. Flacco should be a very good start against a Seattle secondary thinned by injuries.
Brandon Jacobs, RB, New York Giants
Stat: Jacobs has scored in all three of his meetings with the 49ers, and has five rush TDs in those contests.
Analysis: The 49ers own the NFL's best run defense and have not allowed a rushing score in 2011. Jacobs should be reserved if you have another suitable RB or flex alternative.
Earl Bennett, WR, Chicago
Stat: Bennett had seven catches for 104 yards in his last game vs. Detroit.
Analysis: Bennett was added in 6.6 percent of NFL.com leagues this past week. Many owners remain skeptical on him, which is a good approach. Bennett caught five balls for 95 yards and a TD last week, but has never been a true fantasy factor. Do not use Bennett this week if you added him.
Searching for sparks: These players will look to turn some negative outlooks around in Week 8.
Pierre Garcon, WR, Indianapolis
Stat: Garcon has not scored or totaled more than 66 receiving yards in any of his past four games.
Analysis: Defenses have quickly learned that Curtis Painter prefers Garcon, and have done a good job of holding him down. Jacksonville has played solid defense recently and will aim to not let him get loose for big plays.
Beanie Wells, RB, Arizona
Stat: Wells averaged 2.0 yards per carry in last week's loss to the Rams.
Analysis: Expect another down performance this week against the Eagles. With John Skelton at QB, opponents can load up against the run and will not be hurt by the banged-up Wells, who is trying to play through knee problems.
Stevie Johnson, WR, Buffalo
Stat: Johnson does not have a 100-yard game in 2011.
Analysis: He also has not scored in his past two games. The Cowboys have allowed 11 TD passes and can be thrown on, so you can expect Johnson to come through with good WR2 production this week.
Chris Ogbonnaya, RB, Cleveland
Stat: Ogbonnaya has 65 rushing yards in his past two games.
Analysis: Ogbonnaya gets the start against St. Louis, but only because the Browns are desperate. There should be no expectations of Ogbonnaya just because he's starting.
Jabar Gaffney, WR, Washington
Stat: Gaffney has 40 receiving yards in each of his past two games.
Analysis: Gaffney did score last week, but he is overmatched as Washington's No. 1 WR, and with QB issues, he is not worth a start against Miami.
Sidney Rice, WR, Seattle
Stat: Rice has one TD reception this year.
Analysis: It is unlikely that Rice will find the end zone this week against the Ravens. But he could post decent yardage numbers.
Vernon Davis, TE, San Francisco
Stat: Davis has 76 receiving yards and no TDs in his past three games.
Analysis: Davis has too much talent to be held down for long. But you cannot believe there will be better production until you actually see it, so reserving him is a legitimate option in Week 10.
Percy Harvin, WR, Minnesota
Stat: Harvin does not have a TD catch this year.
Analysis: If there's one week you can roll the dice with Harvin, it's this time out against the vulnerable Packers pass defense.
